As the summer holidays bring an added expense for many families, staff at The New Sundial pub wanted to provide something for families who may struggle keeping kids entertained due to finances.

Every Wednesday and Friday throughout August the pub will bring the atmosphere of a holiday park to the pub for free.

The events will include a disco, face painting, party games plus a visit from a range of characters.

The New Sundial, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

Stephen Sullivan, Events coordinator at The New Sundial said: "We know the weather has been poor this summer and that for lots of us the cost of a holiday is simply out of reach.

"The idea was to bring the atmosphere of a Holiday Park right here at home so you could have all of the fun without the astronomical costs.

"Families will have the chance to meet their favourite characters from Buzz Lightyear, Bluey, Chase from Paw Patrol, Mirabel from Encanto and many others. This gives parents the chance to relax whilst their little ones are entertained."

The first session takes place on Friday, 11 August and is already fully booked. However there are spaces on the following sessions:

August 16

August 18

August 23

August 25

August 30

The evenings will run from 6pm - 9pm with children's entertainment starting at 7pm.