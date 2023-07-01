South Shields pub to host charity event for veterans for the second year

An award winning South Shields pub has announced that they will be hosting a charity event this Sunday, July 2 in support of veterans in the region.

The Steamboat which is located on Mill Dam, will be hosting the event for Veterans Response, an award winning community interest company located in South Shields which provides support for veterans in the community in the form of food banks, accommodation care and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kath Brain, the licensee of The Steamboat explained to the Shields Gazette of why she feels it is important to support veterans in South Tyneside.

Kath explained: “It’s massively important to support your local community in any way we can. Veterans have served our country, but a lot of them are struggling with the cost of living issues. As a licensee of a local pub, I think I have a responsibility to give back to the community.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The fundraising event which is now in its second year, will consist of a buffet, with a raffle to raise funds for the local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes to be won at the raffle include a bottle of scotch, tickets for The Steamboat’s cheese and wine event, a bottle of rum, tickets for a Royal Northern Sinfonia performance at The Sage, and many more.

The Steamboat will be hosting the fundraising event for Veterans Response CIC.

Donations for the raffle have been kindly gifted by regular customers of The Steamboat, some of which are veterans themselves, while Newcastle based brewers Anarchy Brewers have also donated items for the raffle.

Kath said: “There will also be some daft prizes, just for a bit of fun.”