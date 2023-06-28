South Shields rapper set to perform at Mela on Ocean Road

A rapper from South Shields has announced that he will be performing as part of the Ocean Road Mela 2023, which will be held on Sunday, August 20 from 12pm until 6pm.

The family-friendly event which has been organised by Learning & Participation at The Customs House, alongside community organisations and local businesses will celebrate different cultures in the community with music, food, workshops and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taher Hussain who is also known as his artist persona Trixx, is a proud member of the Bangladeshi community in South Shields, and is incredibly excited for his upcoming performance. Trixx tells us that the occasion will celebrate the Independence of Bangladesh, which was declared in 1971.

The 29-year-old “self-made” rapper already has a string of North East performances to his name and is looking forward to adding even more.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“I’ve been doing music for around six years now,” he said. “I’ve performed in South Shields, Sunderland and Newcastle, in live bars and at open mic nights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trixx performs his own, original tracks, and his lyrics tell relatable real life stories. “I don’t even know how I come up with songs. Sometimes I’m just lying in bed, I have a lyric in my head which then turns into a full song.”

Trixx will be performing at the Ocean Road Mela 2023.

Trixx, who describes himself as “the neighbourhood rapper” said: “It means a lot to me to perform in my hometown. A lot of people here support my music.”