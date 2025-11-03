South Shields residents left in the dark as Council raises streetlight concerns

South Tyneside Council has stated that it is working to resolve streetlighting issues in South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in the Garden Gate Drive and O’Leary Close area of South Shields have expressed their concerns over the lack of streetlighting.

Video footage shared with the Shields Gazette shows how dark the streets are, with residents in the area stating that the streets are “dark and scary” at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also shared stories about incidents were elderly people have been tripping over the pavement due to the lack of lighting in the area.

Residents in the Garden Gate Drive and O'Leary close areas of South Shields have voiced their concerns about a lack of streetlighting. | Other 3rd Party

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it is aware of the issue but has revealed that the responsibility for the streetlighting and the maintenance relating to it currently still remains with the housing developer.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, has stated that the local authority is monitoring the situation and is pushing for a resolution with the developer.

He said: “We are aware of ongoing concerns regarding street lighting issues in this area and appreciate the frustration that this causes among residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Responsibility for repairs on this estate currently lies with the housing developer, as the roads and street lighting have not yet been formally adopted by the Council.

“Unfortunately, until the adoption process is complete, the Council and our PFI contractor, Balfour Beatty, are unable to carry out street lighting repairs or maintenance at public expense.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it is working with the housing developer responsible for the streetlights to ensure they are restored. | Other 3rd Party

“Resident complaints are forwarded from our highways adoptions team directly to the developer for action.

“We continue to monitor the matter closely while pressing for a swift resolution from the developer responsible for these unadopted roads.”