South Shields residents mark County Durham Day at an iconic landmark
South Shields residents gathered at the Merchant Navy Memorial, on the banks of the River Tyne, to mark County Durham Day on Thursday, March 20.
According to The Association of British Counties, County Durham Day is an annual celebration of the history of County Durham, which is held on the date of St Cuthbert’s death.
Graeme Keedy, a Harton resident, has explained the importance of celebrating County Durham Day here in the borough.
He said: “South Shields remains in historic County Durham and is a key tourist destination in the north-east.
“County Days celebrate the history, heritage, culture and people of a county - they are growing in popularity and can provide a boost to the local tourism offer.
“It’s great to see South Tyneside Council supporting County Durham Day with the flag also flying from South Shields Town Hall again.“
The concept of celebrating County Days is growing in popularity, with around 25 historic counties now having their own County Day.
Terry Ford, a local historian, added: “South Shields has a proud history and heritage within historic County Durham.
“County Days are an opportunity to help promote historic counties and increase geographical awareness and identity for the local community.”
