South Shields residents mark County Durham day at town landmark
South Shields residents recently came together in the town to celebrate County Durham Day, which took place on Wednesday, March 20.
According to The Association of British Counties, County Durham Day is an annual celebration of the history of County Durham, which is held on the date of St Cuthbert’s death.
Harton resident and historic counties campaigner Graeme Keedy led the celebrations, and explained the importance of celebrating County Durham in South Shields.
Keedy said: “If you live in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Cleadon, Whitburn or The Boldons you are in historic County Durham.
“Tyne and Wear was only ever a local council name and it was abolished in 1986.
“I encourage everyone in these areas and local businesses to fly the County Durham flag not just today, but all year round. And, of course the easiest way to show support is to include County Durham in your address.
“It’s great to see support from South Tyneside Council by flying the flag from South Shields Town Hall today.“
South Shields residents joined Keedy in displaying the County Durham flag at recognisable South Shields landmarks, including the South Shields Town Hall, as well as The Tyne lifeboat located on Pier Parade.
Terry Ford was another resident who participated in the celebrations, who is a current member of the South Shields Local History Group.
Ford added: “It’s important that knowledge of the historic counties continues to be promoted to maintain awareness and identity for generations to come.”
A County Day celebrates the history, heritage, culture and people of a county. Like County Durham Day, around 25 historic counties also have a dedicated celebratory county day.