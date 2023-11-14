A new offering to South Tyneside's culinary sector is preparing to officially open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields is set to welcome a new eatery at The Chamber prepares to officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 15.

The restaurant, which is located at the former Spice One site at The Nook, is set to offer South-Asian cuisine with a North East of England twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber is the result of a £100,000 transformation of the Spice One venue, with a brand new interior that offers room for up to 80 people at any one time.

The Chamber is officially opening to the public on Wednesday, November 15.

Diners at The Chamber can expect dishes such as masala fish and chips, wagyu beef burgers, spicy beef bao-buns, and more.

Management at The Chamber have expressed their excitement at being able to bring a new dining experience to the region.

The new restaurant is based at the site of the former Spice One restaurant, at The Nook.

They said: "We are excited to bring a new, unique dining experience to the vibrant South Shields community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Chamber restaurant is a celebration of South-Asian flavours with a North East twist and we look forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy an exceptional dining experience.

The Chamber will offer South-Asian cuisine with a "North East twist".

The venue will be open every night from 6pm until 11pm, except for Tuesdays - with last orders at 10.30pm daily.

Visitors will be permitted to park for free in The Farmfoods car park from 6pm until the closing time of The Chamber.