South Shields restaurant offering South-Asian cuisine with a 'North East twist' gears up to officially open
A new offering to South Tyneside's culinary sector is preparing to officially open.
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Shields is set to welcome a new eatery at The Chamber prepares to officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 15.
The restaurant, which is located at the former Spice One site at The Nook, is set to offer South-Asian cuisine with a North East of England twist.
The Chamber is the result of a £100,000 transformation of the Spice One venue, with a brand new interior that offers room for up to 80 people at any one time.
Diners at The Chamber can expect dishes such as masala fish and chips, wagyu beef burgers, spicy beef bao-buns, and more.
Management at The Chamber have expressed their excitement at being able to bring a new dining experience to the region.
They said: "We are excited to bring a new, unique dining experience to the vibrant South Shields community.
"The Chamber restaurant is a celebration of South-Asian flavours with a North East twist and we look forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy an exceptional dining experience.
The venue will be open every night from 6pm until 11pm, except for Tuesdays - with last orders at 10.30pm daily.
Visitors will be permitted to park for free in The Farmfoods car park from 6pm until the closing time of The Chamber.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up. For more information or to make a reservation at The Chamber, you can call 0191 406 3444 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page by clicking here.