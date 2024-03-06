South Shields’ Rosie Ramsey to host Red Nose Day 2024
South Shields funny woman Rosie Ramsey is set to join a star-studded line-up of presenters for Red Nose Day 2024.
Joining Lenny Henry as he hosts his last ever Comic Relief show, Rosie will make her presenting debut alongside Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant and Maya Jama.
The jam-packed comedy show which aims to raise vital funds for various causes, will include sketches, live performances, and more special surprises.
Rosie reposted the announcement from the official Comic Relief Instagram page that she would be joining the show, alongside the caption: “Very much looking forward to joining the team on March 15th!”
Her mother Sandra, commented on the post, writing: “Proud mam moment! 😍 have lots of fun and just enjoy yourself sweetheart ❤”
Husband and podcast co-host Chris Ramsey also reposted the announcement to his Instagram page.
Rosie is a former singer and actress, who rose to fame after launching the comedy podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed with her husband Chris in 2019.
The podcast climbed to the top of the charts, and is one of the most successful UK podcasts.
It has since had a spin-off book, a spin-off TV show on BBC named The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show and two sell-out tours.
Red Nose Day 2024 will be available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two and BBCiPlayer at 7pm.
For more information and to donate, please visit the Comic Relief website.