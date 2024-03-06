South Shields’ Rosie Ramsey to host Red Nose Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields funny woman Rosie Ramsey is set to join a star-studded line-up of presenters for Red Nose Day 2024.

Joining Lenny Henry as he hosts his last ever Comic Relief show, Rosie will make her presenting debut alongside Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant and Maya Jama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jam-packed comedy show which aims to raise vital funds for various causes, will include sketches, live performances, and more special surprises.

Rosie reposted the announcement from the official Comic Relief Instagram page that she would be joining the show, alongside the caption: “Very much looking forward to joining the team on March 15th!”

Her mother Sandra, commented on the post, writing: “Proud mam moment! 😍 have lots of fun and just enjoy yourself sweetheart ❤”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Husband and podcast co-host Chris Ramsey also reposted the announcement to his Instagram page.

Rosie is a former singer and actress, who rose to fame after launching the comedy podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed with her husband Chris in 2019.

Rosie will make her presenting debut as part of a star-studded line-up.

The podcast climbed to the top of the charts, and is one of the most successful UK podcasts.

It has since had a spin-off book, a spin-off TV show on BBC named The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show and two sell-out tours.

Red Nose Day 2024 will be available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two and BBCiPlayer at 7pm.