South Shields running club race sees 200 locals take on New Year challenge

200 runners across 50 teams took part to see out 2023.

The run's route saw a prominant role for the South Shields coastline

While many of us spent New Year's Eve preparing for the night ahead and reminicing on 2023, hundreds of South Tyneside runners used the day as a chance to race for the final time in the year.

The South Shields Landmark Challenge Run took place on New Years Eve with 50 teams made up of over 200 runners taking part from South Shields seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The run was around 10 miles was organised by Luke Adams of Run Eat Sleep, a running club catering for all abilities across the town.

Adams said: "“The run was a great success with lots of local clubs and organisations getting involved with their friends. [It was] a great way to end the year and to showcase our local town.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Unlike traditional races with a set route, a list of South Shields landarks and a map were given to each team one week before the event, with teams needing to navigate their route and find each checkpoint within the allocated time. The event has been running yearly since 2018.