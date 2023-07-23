South Shields school holds its own street market to showcase pupils work

Staff and pupils at Epinay School, on Nevinson Avenue, used the street market event on Wednesday, July 19, to celebrate the first year of being in its new location.

The school was previously based in Jarrow; however, the site was too small and as a result, it had to be split across many sites in the borough to accommodate the students.

September 2022 marked the moment when the whole school moved under one roof on the site of the former South Shields Community School.

Epinay School, in South Shields, held its own street market on Wednesday, July 19.

Moving the school’s location has meant that students now have access to state-of-the-art PE facilities, a science lab, art room and a fully-equipped DT workshop.

The street market saw staff and pupils come together to make stalls and the products that were on sale such as plants, flowers, vegetables, furniture, books, toys, and more.

There was also live music and food, with the market attended by parents, carers, school governors, members of the local authority and the surrounding community.

A variety of products were on sale including sweet treats.

Chris Rue, headteacher at Epinay School, has reflected on the first school year in the new location and the success of the street market.

He commented: “It is just nice to have us all under the same roof so this has been a bit of celebration now that we are all back together.

“The entire market was fantastic, parents turned out in their numbers and up to now, we have raised around £1,700 from selling the goods that the pupils have made.

Plants, toys, furniture, flowers, vegetables, books and more were all on sale at the market.

“It was a great way to showcase their work at the end of what has been a very successful year, in which we have won awards, but this was the cherry on the cake.

“A lot of planning went into the market, staff have brought in furniture so the pupils could up-cycle it, they have helped to create the market stalls and get the word out so I’m delighted for all of them and our students.”

Chris also revealed that plans are now being put in place to follow up the success of the market with another in the winter.

He added: “It was such a good day with live music, food and the market stalls filling with vibrant colours that plans are now being put in place to hold a Christmas market.

Staff and pupils worked together to create the stalls and the products on sale.

