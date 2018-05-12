South Shields school’s basketball team wows 3,000 fans to win title

A school basketball team from South Tyneside are bouncing for joy after winning a title in front of thousands of fans.

A team from St Bede’s RC Primary School, in South Shields, have been crowned champion of champions after beating fellow winners from across the region.

St Bede's captain Will Watson in action during the grand final.

They beat off competition from five other schools in a contest at Sports Central, in Newcastle.

St Bede’s registered five convincing victories to storm into the grand final, which proved to be an exciting contest against Newcastle champions Byker Primary.

The final was played in front of 3,000 people at half-time in a Newcastle Eagles play-off match, and though both teams pushed for the win, a decisive basket could not be found.

The match therefore went to penalties, and the competition’s top scorer, Jude Hill, was nerveless to clinch victory for the South Tynesiders.

The team was made up of captain Will Watson, vice-captain Keira Murphy, Jude Hill, Darcey Tullis, Lucas Britton, Charlotte Newbrook and Saul Connor.

Teacher and coach Brian McVittie said: “The players thoroughly deserved their success after the commitment they showed in training and the togetherness they displayed in games.

“Their families and friends from the school community provided wonderful support in Newcastle.”

St Bede’s were crowned Northumberland, Tyne and Wear basketball champions.

Ahead of their victory over Byker, they defeated North Tyneside’s Preston Grange 4-0, Newcastle’s Byker 8-2, Sunderland’s Richard Avenue 8-2, Gateshead’s Glynwood 6-2 and Northumberland’s Richard Coates 10-2 in a group stage.

In the group, they scored the most baskets and had the best defensive record.

The cup was presented to St Bede’s captain Will Watson by Hannah Shaw and Nicolette Fong Lyew Quee, who were members of Team GB’s silver medal-winning Commonwealth Games women’s basketball team.