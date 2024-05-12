South Shields seafront police chase driver smashed car into garden fence

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The high-speed chase started at South Shields seafront.

A Sunderland joyrider took police on a 70mph chase through residential streets in South Tyneside before jamming his car in a footpath – and fleeing with pals.

Kieran Phillips, 20, failed to stop his blue Ford Focus after his midnight speed antics at South Shields seafront – picked up by CCTV operators – put officers on his tail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, of Westcliff Road, Seaburn – described in court as “very immature” - sped off towards Laygate and then out of town, losing his unmarked pursuer on Friday, January 12.

But police quickly had him back in their sights as he motored between Tyne Dock and Laygate, criss-crossing lanes of a dual carriageway and jumping red lights at around 60mph.

Prosecutor Liz McGowan told magistrates in South Tyneside Phillips had to swerve to avoid a pedestrian and even drove on a pavement in a bid to escape.

And when finally boxed in in a Brockley Whins cul-de-sac around 15 minutes later, he fled with four others – and then denied being the driver when apprehended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McGowan said officers spotted Phillips at the junction of Beach Road and Sea Road, South Shields, and followed him to the town's Crossgate area and onto the 40mph Western Approach.

She added: “After losing him, he was picked up again by camera operators, moving towards Crossgate, Station Road and west on Commercial Road.

“He stuck to the speed limit around Laygate but then went above the limit at 50mph. He then hit 70mph in a 30mph zone. The officer put on his lights and sirens.

“On Stanhope Road he went through a red light at 60mph and into Boldon Lane without looking for traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He went through another red light, heading towards a member of the public.

“He moved to the side and then sped at 50mph and then 70mph on a dual carriageway.”

Mrs McGowan said Phillips reached Perth Avenue, Brockley Whins, still hitting 70mph - and mounting a pavement before going along a footpath.

She added: “He collided with a garden fence and five occupants exited and ran off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When questioned, he said that he was in the car with four others but that he wasn’t the driver and that he had been picked up in Washington and was in the rear seat.”

Bearded Phillips, who has seven previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He’s 20 years of age and is very immature. Fortunately, no serious damage was done. He’s never done anything like this before.

“It’s cost him a pretty penny. It was £600 to have the vehicle recovered which he has had to stand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates described Phillips’ driving as “appalling” and said the outcome could have been “absolutely horrendous”.