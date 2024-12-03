South Shields seafront pub transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland

The New Sundial, on Sea Road, in South Shields is fully in the Christmas spirit at the venue transforms into an impressive winter wonderland.

The venue has been decorated with Christmas lights, a grotto for Santa, festive animals, and more.

Having hosted a successful ‘Breakfast with Santa’ on Sunday, December 1, the New Sundial will be hosting two ‘Tea with Santa’ dates later in the month.

These will be held on Sunday, December 15, and Sunday, December 22. Tickets are limited, cost £12.95 per person, and are only available to purchase from the pub.

For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/thenewsundialsouthshields.

A big thank you to Steve Mcgrath for sharing these brilliant photos with us - take a look at the New Sundial’s Christmas wonderland.

1 . The New Sundial The New Sundial, on South Shields' seafront, has transformed into Santa's Grotto. | Steve Mcgrath Photo Sales