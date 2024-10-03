South Shields set to play host to ‘Tidal Trails’ running event next summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new coastal running concept is coming to South Shields next year.

Athletics legend Steve Cram is set to bring ‘Tidal Trails’ to South Shields in August 2025 as part of a new coastal running event.

Tidal Trails is being delivered in a partnership between Event of the North and South Tyneside Council.

Taking place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, the day promises to be packed with running events for people of all ages and abilities.

The day has been designed for anyone who is interested in running and will see events such as 2k and 8k trail races, ‘Super Sand Sprints’ and Paula Radcliffe’s ‘Families on Track’ initiative.

Organisers have also confirmed that there will be beach games, activities and food and drink on offer throughout the event, with music and entertainment set to be held on the ‘Tidal Trails Stage’.

All the runs will take place on the beach and the Leas near Colmans Seafood Temple, which is supporting Tidal Trails along with Everyone Active gyms and the Red Sky Foundation - the event’s official charity.

Steve Cram, the event founder, has expressed his excitement at being able to bring the brand new running event to South Shields.

He said: “We’re really excited about launching this new ‘surf and turf’ running concept here in the North East.

Tidal Trails will celebrate and showcase the stunning South Shields beach and Leas and we’re going to create a vibrant festival feel to the event.

“Running will be at the heart of Tidal Trails, but it’s about much more than that. We’re putting on a day of outdoor fun for families and an opportunity for them to get active together in a safe environment.

“It’s great to be working with South Tyneside Council to bring the global debut of Tidal Trails to South Shields and deliver this exciting event.

“We’ve found a brilliant location and Colmans Seafood Temple, Everyone Active and Red Sky Foundation are the ideal partners to help us bring the concept to life next August.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the addition of the event to South Tyneside’s already popular running calendar.

Cllr Dixon added: “We are proud and excited to be working with Steve – one of our own world class athletes – alongside Events of the North and local partners to bring Tidal Trails to our beautiful coastline.

“It is sure to be a brilliant day for people to have fun and enjoy a new running experience, with something for everyone, from beginners to seasoned runners, and great for families too.

“It is also a welcome addition to the borough’s running event calendar.

“Events such as these help to inspire people to run and get active as part of a healthier lifestyle which is also good for physical and mental health.”

Booking for Tidal Trails are open now at: https://www.tidaltrails.co.uk/.