South Shields seven-year-old set to star in ITV crime drama Vera

Brayden Narang was selected from more than 400 applicants to be part of the popular crime drama and took part in filming last month.

The role came about after his mum, Leanne Narang, was tagged in a casting call post on Facebook.

The seven-year-old spent a full day on set as the show was filmed between the New Crown Hotel and the Bamburgh pub in South Shields on May 19.

Brayden Narang with David Leon on the set of Vera in South Shields.

Leanne, who is also from South Shields, has told the Gazette about how much Brayden enjoyed being on the set for a day.

She said: “The whole thing came about really quickly after I submitted some of Brayden’s photos on the Facebook post.

“ITV got in touch to ask for more photos and a profile on him and it was only when he got the part did we find out that there had been more than 400 other submissions for it.

“When it came to filming the show, he absolutley loved it and he wasn’t camera shy in the slightest which is a good thing considering this was the first time he has done anything like this.

“It was a really full on day but he got right into it and was full of confidence throughout.

“Brenda Blethyn wasn’t there on the day that Brayden was; however, he did get to meet David Leon who was really good with him, in fact, the whole production crew and cast were fantastic throughout the entire day.”

Brayden on the set of Vera.

The filming of Vera is now becoming a staple for South Shields, with previous series recorded in the town.