South Shields sex offender snared by US authorities sharing ‘sickening’ WhatsApp clip

A UK internet user was caught with illegal images when the American authorities were alerted to a child abuse video he shared on a "gruesome" WhatsApp group.

Alan Daglish uploaded the sickening 43-second clip, which featured a female child aged 11 or 12, in the early hours of February 17.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the American authorities notified the UK National Crime Agency and Daglish was arrested by Northumbria Police.

Newcastle Crown Court.

His Samsung mobile phone and tablet device were seized and examined and contained a total of 10 Category A, the most serious, pictures and videos as well as 23 category B images and 16 category C.

The court heard the members of the WhatsApp group where he shared the single, Category A video, had an "interest" in such illegal material, as well as sexual violence and bestiality and suggested "horrific" websites where it could be viewed.

Judge Julie Clemitson told the court: "He was an associate of those who had particularly gruesome interests."

Daglish, 37, of Collingwood Street, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted one charge of distributing an indecent image, three of making indecent images and one of possessing a prohibited image, which was a cartoon.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 240 hours unpaid work.

Daglish was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for the next ten years.

Judge Clemitson told him: "You came to the attention of the authorities in this country via the authorities in the US, who became aware of you sharing a category A video on WhatsApp.

"Clearly you were associating with a group of people who shared a common interest and within that group certain recommendations were made to you for suggested viewing which depicted the most horrific content of rape, sexual violence, child abuse, bestiality."

Judge Clemitson said there was no evidence Daglish viewed the "horrific" websites suggested by the group but told him the child abuse images he had on his devices depicted real victims being subjected to harm that could last them a lifetime.

The judge added: "You claim to have no sexual interest in children and that I cannot accept but hopefully it is something you will come to deal with in due course.

"You blame your actions on alcohol."

The court heard Daglish has no previous convictions and has sought to address his alcohol misuse.

Judge Clemitson said Daglish is capable of rehabilitation, is allowed "one opportunity" and told him: "The world will be a safer place for children if you do successfully address those issues."

Gavin Doig, defending, said: "This is a defendant who the probation service say they can work with and who they say can benefit from intervention.