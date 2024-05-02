Christopher Seymour, now 51, downloaded the social media site Kick and began communicating with a 14-year-old over the course of one afternoon in June last year. However, Newcastle Crown Court heard that Seymour was actually talking to a member of an undercover child safety team who went by the username 'UK bi couple.' Prosecutor Sophie Johnstone said the decoy clearly stated in his profile he was 14 but Seymour twice lied about his own age, stating he was 36, then 38, when in fact he was 50 at the time. The court heard the defendant sent "graphic" messages and images and also tried to incite his victim into performing a sexual act. Ms Johnstone said: "The decoy confirmed to the defendant he was still at school and he could message at lunchtime." She told the court that enquiries were made to find out the identity of the person behind the defendant's account via the Kick site. Seymour, of Millais Gardens, South Shields, was then arrested in November. He later pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child of ages 13 to 15 to watch or look at an image of a sexual nature. He also admitted attempting to cause or incite a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity. Vic Laffey, defending, said: "He got involved in this wholly inappropriate conversation and started and ended on the same day when he recognised the position he had got himself in. "What is significant while accepting the seriousness of the offences, is the offence took place in one day in the space of five hours." Mr Recorder Cox KC told Seymour that an immediate prison sentence would have been inevitable had the conversation have lasted longer than a single day. The recorder said: "I'm just persuaded I don't need to do that in your case today in part because you pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and in part because you have no previous offending for this sort of matter and in part because it's plain that thus were conversations over a relatively short period in a single day." He sentenced Seymour to 18 months suspended or two years with rehabilitation requirements, and ordered him to sign the sex offender's register for ten years.