South Shields shop owner slams ‘absolutely disgusting’ racist comment about him supporting England
Jagraj Singh, also known as Jag, has slammed a racist comment made against him on X (formerly Twitter) after he travelled to Germany to watch England take on Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter final.
While he was in Dusseldorf, an image of him and others was shared by England’s official social media accounts.
However, the photo of him was shared on X with the caption as a racist remark.
Jag, who owns Horsley Hill Premier, on Horsley Hill Square, took to his popular TikTok account to slam the “absolutely disgusting” racist remark.
In the video, he addressed the X troll, saying: “As you might know, I went to the quarter finals game in Germany, in Dusseldorf, for England against Switzerland.
“I was lucky enough to get captured and put on the England Instagram page but some numpty went and commented that.
“I was born in this country, I probably pay more taxes than you do - just because I’m not white doesn’t mean that I’m not English.
“I went out there and spent thousands of pounds supporting our lads - what do you do? Sit on Instagram or Twitter making disgusting racist remarks.
“What is wrong with people? It is 2024 and people need to get a grip.
“It is absolutely disgusting, you need to get a grip of your life and people need to come together and stand up to people who say disgusting remarks like this.
“As a Sikh and turban man, that doesn’t mean that I’m not British or English.”
Jag has received an outpouring of support since he called out the remarks made against him and moved to thank those who have supported him via the official Horsley Hill Premier Facebook page.
