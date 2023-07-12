South Shields singer wows Ronan Keating at The Voice Kids audition

An 11-year-old singer from South Shields gave an amazing performance at her audition on The Voice Kids 2023, which aired on ITV on Saturday, July 8.

Yazmin Asim, who is currently living in South Shields, but attends school in Newcastle, performed her “blind audition”, to the judging panel, which is made up of Pixie Lott, will.i.am, McFly’s Danny Jones and former Boyzone lead, Ronan Keating.

At her audition, Yazmin showed off her powerful vocals, as she sang Lauren Spencer-Smith’s 2022 track, Fingers Crossed.

Ronan Keating hit his button to make his chair turn for Yazmin, within less than a minute of hearing Yazmin’s voice.

As Yazmin introduced herself to the panel after her performance, she revealed that auditioning for The Voice Kids, was “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

Yazmin also said on the show that she was hugely inspired by her family, as she said: “Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”

As Ronan was the only chair to turn, Yazmin was automatically accepted onto Team Ronan, meaning she has progressed onto the next stage of the competition, where she will be mentored by the former Boyzone star.

All four judges stood up to applaud Yazmin for her performance, and for securing a place on Team Ronan, and Pixie Lott was full of praise for the singer, while Ronan himself declared his team was now complete.

Yazmin was joined by her family who were watching her performance backstage with The Voice Kids host, Emma Willis.

Yazmin’s mother Marybeth told us: “We are all extremely proud of Yazmin, she worked so hard to get to the blind auditions and to get a chair turn was incredible. The look on her face when Ronan Keating turned around was fabulous.

I can’t wait for everyone to see how she gets on in the battles with the rest of Team Ronan.

We would like to thank Natasha Dudman for all of her hard work with Yazmin, it means so much to us. We would also like to thank everyone for all the love and support they have shown to Yazmin since the weekend, it has been amazing.”