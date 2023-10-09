Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stalker who set up a fake Facebook profile in the name of his victim’s deceased brother and sent her a Friend request from it has been put behind bars.

Alan Richardson was awaiting sentence for assaulting his ex-partner when he launched a nine-day stalking campaign that has left her living in fear.

Newcastle Crown Court heard between February 28 and March 7 the former security worker sent a total of 28 unwanted voice messages to the woman.

Prosecutor Rachel Glover told the court he warned the woman: “I swear to God your life is going to be torture”.

The court heard Richardson was “abusive and threatening” to her and warned he would burn down her mother’s home.

Miss Glover added: “On March 6 the defendant set up a Facebook account in the name of the complainant’s dead brother.“

He sent the complainant a friend request.”Richardson, 37, of Canterbury Street, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted stalking and making threats to damage property.

In a victim statement, the woman said she feared being seriously hurt or killed by Richardson, was worried for her loved ones, has since moved home and feels scared to go out.She added: “Since the incident I usually sleep for no more than an hour at a time.”

He was given a community order for the assault charge he faced on the same woman when he appeared in court on March 20.

But today Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to 27 months behind bars for the stalking, which he said was “intended to maximise fear and distress for her”.

Judge Bindloss told him: “She was terrified of being seriously harmed by you or even worse ending up dead.”

Richardson, who has previous convictions including harassment of another ex, is the subject of a restraining order to keep away from the victim until 2026.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Richardson had been doing well on the community order imposed in March, had engaged in everything he was asked to and had kept out of trouble.