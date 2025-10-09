South Shields star Jade helped raise more than £26,000 on National Doodle Day

Hundreds of celebrities have sold their artworks for national charity Epilepsy Action.

Award-winning actress Dame Joanna Lumley, decorated actor Sir Ian McKellen and South Shields-born singer Jade, were just some of the famous faces who got involved.

Epilepsy Action is a national charity, supporting the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK.

National Doodle Day is an annual event held by Epilepsy Action, where celebrities, artists and illustrators create ‘doodles’ that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

This year celebrated National Doodle Day’s 21st birthday and managed to raise more than £26,000 for the charity.

South Shields star Jade has helped raise £26,000 for Epilepsy Action. | Other 3rd Party

Sir Ian’s doodle raised £3,000 itself, which is the highest amount raised by him on his sixth time doodling for Epilepsy Action.

He said: “I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year.

“My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives.

“It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”

Jade Thirlwall teamed with up artist PopDoodle who created an drawing of the South Shields star, alongside the caption ‘Angel of my Dreams’ - the title of Jade’s debut solo single.

Jade signed the artwork and it sold at auction for £112.

Michael King, Doodle Day Lead at Epilepsy Action, added: “We’re delighted to announce that National Doodle Day 2025 was an amazing success, raising over £26,000.

“This one of our highest totals to date and is a perfect way to celebrate the fundraiser’s 21st birthday.

“I want to thank everyone who created a doodle for us, or who bid on or bought a doodle.

Sir Ian McKellen created a doodle of Gandalf, the character he plays in the Lord of the Rings movies. | Other 3rd Party

“A big thank you to some of our most loyal celeb doodlers including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman, as well as some of our newcomers such as JADE, Sir Ben Kingsley and the cast of Taskmaster.

“Every single penny goes towards helping Epilepsy Action provide their services that really can be life-changing.

“Despite being one of the most common conditions in the UK, many people with epilepsy often feel isolated and misunderstood, and this is something that Epilepsy Action is striving to change.

“With both high profile and the general public’s support, together we can all create a World Without Limits for people with epilepsy.”

You can find out more about Epilepsy Action by visiting: https://www.epilepsy.org.uk/.