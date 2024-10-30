South Shields star Joe McElderry to host live podcast alongside his grandma

Joe McElderry is set to host a live podcast in the borough.

South Shields singer Joe McElderry is set to host a live podcast alongside his 90-year-old grandma, Hilda.

The 2009 X Factor winner and Hilda are the hosts of the ‘That’s Ridiculous’ podcast, with the pair diving headfirst into the chaos of today’s world.

Each week, Hilda answers listener’s problems in the ‘Help me Hilda’ section as the 90-year-old offers very up front and honest advice.

Joe McElderry is set to host a live podcast alongside his 90-year-old granda, Hilda. | Getty Images

The duo will be appearing at the 1st Cloud Arena, home of South Shields Football Club, on January 19, 2025, for the exclusive live podcast.

Joe has given his fans an insight into what they can expect from the live podcast when it takes place next year.

Speaking in a video on social media, he said: “I’m very excited to tell you that after some intense negotiation with Hilda’s agent, i.e. her, we’ve managed to convince her to do That’s Ridiculous live in front of an audience.

“We are bringing our live show to South Shields Football Club on the 19th of January.

“We’re going to be doing all of the podcast favourites, we’re doing to be answering some of your dilemmas in ‘Help Me Hilda’ and maybe even some special guests.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event so make sure you join us.”

Tickets for the live podcast are priced at £25 per person - with the event only for those aged 16 and over.

You can buy tickets now by visiting: https://www.joemcelderryofficial.com/product-page/that-s-ridiculous-live-posdcast-episode.