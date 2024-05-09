South Shields taxi driver refused to pick up partially sighted man with guide dog

The man asked to be taken on his journey from South Shields Interchange. Photo: National World.

The partially sighted man suffers Usher Syndrome, a condition which can cause hearing and vision loss.

A taxi driver who refused to give a partially sighted man and his guide dog a lift in South Tyneside has been fined by a court.

Mohammad Mahboob Hasan Khan, 53, broke equality legislation when he rejected owner and pooch’s bid to board at South Shields’ transport interchange on Thursday, May 4 last year.

Khan, of Grange Crescent, Leam Lane, Gateshead, claimed he suffered a medical condition which meant he could not take the fare, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

But he could provide no doctors’ note or other professional health confirmation when quizzed by licensing bosses, making his excuse invalid and illegal.

Magistrates told him life for people classed as disabled was hard enough without such poor behaviour being shown to them – and punished him with fines and court costs of £226.

Victoria Malloy, prosecuting for South Tyneside Council, said Khan’s would-be passenger suffers Usher Syndrome, a condition which can cause hearing and vision loss.

Ms Malloy added: “He has significant impaired vision. He was leaving South Shields Interchange and he approached the taxi rank.

“He spoke to the defendant and asked to be taken to his onwards destination. The defendant has refused the fare, saying he would not allow the dog into the taxi.

“The man has shown him his guide dog card and told him that it was an offence to refuse a guide dog request, but the defendant continued to refuse.

“Fortunately, he has visually recorded the exchange and the number plates of the vehicle which were supplied to the council.

“The defendant admitted not allowing the man and his dog into his car and said that there was a medical exemption.

“He has since applied for a medical exemption but that has not been granted as there has been no evidence supplied.”

Khan pleaded guilty to a charge of being a Hackney carriage driver who failed or refused to carry out a booking for a disabled person accompanied by an assistance dog.

Defending himself, Khan, who remains employed as a taxi driver, said: “I’m extremely sorry for that and I apologise for that.”