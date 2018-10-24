South Shields thug to be sentenced after attack on ex-girlfriend

A thug who admitted beating up his former girlfriend in a street attack is to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jack Bushell appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges against Jade Gallagher.

The 21-year-old from Soane Gardens, South Shields admitted causing actual bodily harm to the 26-year-old on Sunday as well as harrassment which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Bushell, who was remanded in custody, will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 19, where he will be sentenced.