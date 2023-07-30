South Shields to mark World Lung Cancer Day with free health checks

Tomorrow (31 July) the Melissa Bus will be stopping in South Shields to raise awareness about lung cancer and mark World Lung Cancer Day.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust iss among those across the UK to run the targeted lung health check programme.

Lung cancer causes more deaths in the UK than any other cancer. The checks will be everywhere by 2029.

On Monday, July 31, it will be next to The Word in South Shields Town Centre from 10am to 4pm.

Then on Tuesday, August 1, World Lung Cancer Day itself, it will be in Keel Square in Sunderland, also from 10am to 4pm.

The checks look at how well a person’s lungs are working and will ask them about their health and lifestyle to work out their risk.

Questions ask about their breathing and family and medical history.

Following the appointment, which can be in person or on the phone, there are three possible actions.

The team might decide on no further action if they are not at risk, they may get a referral to their GP to help with breathing or lung health and a follow up appointment or they may be offered a CT scan of their lungs if they are at higher risk.

Any smokers will be offered advice on how to stop.

Anyone eligible will be sent a letter or receive a phone call from their GP or a local NHS service inviting them to make an appointment.

People living in the areas running the checks may be invited if they are aged between 55 and 74, registered with a GP and a current or former smoker.

Anyone should see their GP without delay if they have symptoms of lung cancer such as: a cough that does not go away after 3 weeks; an existing cough that changes or gets worse; chest infections that keep coming back; coughing up blood; being short of breath a lot; unexplained tiredness; an ache or pain when breathing or coughing; loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

Members of the Trust’s team will be on hand to talk to visitors and help explain how the programme runs, how to spot any symptoms and how to lower their risk of developing it.