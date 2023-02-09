A new one-way system is being implemented in a busy South Shields area as part of a series of road and parking improvements for the town centre.

The single-direction route which is being introduced will be in place from Mile End Road to Queen Street and along Brigham Place and Stanhope Street to help improve accessibility, safety and traffic flow. The narrow roads currently only allow two-way traffic. A 20mph speed limit will also be introduced on these streets.

Other measures will also be introduced in the town centre which will include extending the pedestrian route in King Street to Mile End Road, up to the junction with Stanhope Street. Restrictions on loading, unloading and waiting will also be implemented in the area.

Parking bays located on the southern section of Mile End Road and on Stanhope Street will be formalised with pay and display. There will also be more disabled parking in the area and loading bays to help local businesses.

The works are said to be complete by Spring.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Road safety is a key priority for the Council.

“Making improvements to help improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and safeguard both motorists and pedestrians is an important part of the work.

“It’s great to see work getting underway in South Shields Town Centre to make roads safer and the footpath wider, while still retaining on-street parking and loading bays for those coming into the area.”

The changes are being put into place due to a formal consultation exercise and engagement with local businesses as part of the Traffic Regulation Order process.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “The roads get quite narrow in some streets around the town centre making two-way traffic extremely tight in places. This poses a risk to both drivers and pedestrians.

Leader, Councillor Tracey Dixon and Lead Member, Councillor Ernest Gibson in South Shields Town Centre.