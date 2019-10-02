South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade tasked to help recover inflatable boat
Members of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to assist with the recovery of an inflatable boat, spotted drifting out to sea by a member of the public.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:20 pm
The crew was called at around 8.40am on Wednesday, October 2 to Souter following the report from the public.
Tynemouth’s all-weather lifeboat was also sent to the scene, and recovered the inflatable while team members of the brigade worked to locate the informant.
Crews were then stood down after passing details to Humber Coastguard.