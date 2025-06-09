Google

A voyeur who took a 'sly' picture of a naked man while he was passed out has been put behind bars.

The victim had been stranded in South Shields, South Tyneside, when he ended up at Jonpaul Elessar's home to wait for a taxi. Newcastle Crown Court heard after he was given a drink and some drugs the man fell unconscious and has "no recollection of anything else".

Prosecutor Christopher Rose told the court: "While prone on the sofa, naked and unconscious, the defendant took an image of him." Mr Rose said the picture was sent to another man and the victim found out about it then went to the police.

The court heard Elessar was "amused" by what he did, which he said was for "bragging rights" after a sexual encounter. When officers examined Elessar's phone they found two child abuse images of boys aged between 12 and 16.

The court heard Elessar has a previous conviction in 2013 for offences of possessing, making and distributing indecent images. Elessar, 38, now of Norfolk Drive, Washington, Tyne and Wear, admitted voyeurism and having indecent images of children.

The victim said he was concerned other images were taken while he was in the vulnerable state and he found what happened to him "shameful and disgusting". Judge Sarah Mallett said Elessar caused the victim "significant emotional harm" and jailed him for 20 months.

Elessar was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years. Robin Turton, defending, said Elessar has been "cursed with loneliness and low self esteem" and had lost his job after having a good employment record.

Mr Turton said Elessar has "good aspects to his character" but added: "It was a sly photograph taken, effectively for bragging rights, it doesn't reflect well on him. " The court heard the indecent child images were in Elessar's phone trash bin.