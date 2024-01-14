Will we get January snow in South Tyneside this year? It may be closer than expected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mid January means the North East remains in the depths of winter with a huge cold snap currently developing across the region as well as parts of the wider UK.

With temperatures not leaving the single figures for a few days to come, any rain may fall as something more wintry and the Met Office has included snowfall as part of its forecast for the coming weeks.

When will it snow in South Tyneside?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office's short term forecast, which covers daily forecasts for up to five days in advance is predicting flurries of snow over the coming days - including late into the weekend.

For Sunday, January 14 the forecast is expecting any potential rain to fall as something more solid due to the cold conditions.

The weather service predicts: "A good deal of sunny spells for most places, and turning increasingly cold, with showers turning to snow along windward coastal districts. A strengthening northerly wind making it feel bitterly cold, especially along the coast. Maximum temperature 3 °C."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further snow showers are expected overnight as part of any precipitation as temperatures are expected to not go above 0°C.

Wintry conditions are set to continue into Monday with coastal areas most likely to see a sprinkling of the white stuff while additional snow is expected later in the week.