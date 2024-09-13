South Shields weather: Mini heatwave set to hit South Shields and more next week

It has been a cold week so far, but the Met Office are expecting a small extension to summer very soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures since the weekend have shown we are well into Autumn now, despite not even reaching the mid point of September.

And now, with temperatures remaining low, there is hope for warmer conditions, which the Met Office are forecasting over the coming days.

When will the weather warm up in South Tyneside?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a very cold couple of days, the weekend will see much warmer temperatures, similar to what we saw over July and August.

Highs of 15°C on Friday will make way for another cool night before sunny spells on Saturday allow temperatures to rise from overnight lows of 9°C to 17°C. The mercury is expected to reach its peak at around 3pm - 4pm.

More cloudy conditions on Sunday will see temperatures rise to afternoon highs of 17°C, which will be matched on Monday, September 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions are expected to reach weekly highs over Tuesday and Wednesday next week with overnight lows of 13°C rising to 20°C with the potential to go even higher.

Highs of 17°C will remain into next Thursday.

The Met Office’s medium to long range forecast continues, saying: “Through the middle and latter part of next week high pressure will begin to become more dominant, with dry and at times sunny conditions spreading across the majority of the UK.

“Temperatures during the day will probably be above average in many areas, although some cold nights are also possible. This pattern will probably persist through the rest of this period, although by late September there is a chance that more unsettled conditions may begin to develop.”