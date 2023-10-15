South Shields man banned from local shops and pubs after series of public nuisance offences.

An unrelenting public nuisance has been banned from a string of South Tyneside shops and pubs after committing a catalogue of crimes while blighted by mental health anguish.

Lindsey Smith’s offences – all committed in South Shields town centre - included smashing the windows of two boozers and a retail outlet and punching a woman in the face in a McDonald’s.

Smith, 45, of Albion Court, central South Shields, also poured paint over the exterior of a neighbour’s home and a pub, danced semi-naked in a street while drunk and pinched jeans from a shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough magistrates heard a medical report had found she suffered from psychiatric illness, and she even believed she had transmitters embedded in her arms.

They were also told she had been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court days earlier after admitting a charge of outraging public decency, also in South Shields, in July.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said Smith struck first on Friday, April 21, and committed her last latest offence on Saturday, August 26.

She listed her crimes as including being against JD Wetherspoons’ Wouldhave pub, the Ship and Royal boozer, and retailers Tyne Bargains and New Look.

Ms Kaur added: “At the Wouldhave on April 21, the defendant has caused damage to windows by throwing red paint.

“On the same day, her neighbour heard a ‘bang’ and saw his bedroom window had smashed and red paint had been thrown.

“He says that he’s had issues with the defendant and hasn’t slept for weeks due to her behaviour.

“On April 28, she entered Tyne Bargains and tried to return an item, and left. She returned, and is again told she can’t return it.

“She shouted at staff and picked something out of her pocket and threw it at a window, causing the window to crack.

“On June 11, she was outside the Life of Riley pub when there was a police report of an intoxicated female who was wearing underwear and dancing. Members of the public were present.

“Officers spoke to her and she was intoxicated and unsteady on her feet. She swore and also said, ‘Lock us up then’.

“She also said to them, ‘I’ll have you’, at which point she was arrested.

“On July 31, her victim was in McDonald’s at about 5pm and was waiting in the queue to be served.

“Without explanation, the defendant punched her in the face, causing her lip to bleed.

“She is barred from the Ship and Royal pub and on the same day, after McDonald’s, she was seen to pick up a T-shaped metal pole and hit a window with it.

“She caused damage to three windows at a cost of £600.

“And on August 23 at the New Look shop, she took a number of pairs of jeans, costing £150. She swore when challenged by staff and made off without paying.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of causing criminal damage, theft from shop, being drunk and disorderly and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

David Forrester, defending, confirmed Smith had mental health issues which had been identified by a medical expert and earlier relayed to the crown court.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.

They ordered her to pay compensation of £1,000 to Tyne Bargains, £600 to the Ship and Royal, £150 to New Look, £100 to her assault victim and £50 to her neighbour.