They informed Emma Hudson, 43, they knew the 40mph A194 at Tyne Dock, South Shields, and recognised how busy it can be.

Hudson, of Laygate, South Shields, was seen drinking from a bottle of booze while narrowly being missed by motors on Thursday, June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also shouting and singing as she manoeuvred herself out of the way of traffic, and was eventually located by police in nearby Boldon Lane.

After being arrested for being drunk and disorderly, Hudson was searched and found in possession of a quantity of illegal cannabis.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Sarah O’Neill told borough magistrates: “A call was made to police saying that a female was running into traffic at Tyne Dock.

“She had been heading towards Hudson Street. Police saw her on Boldon Lane. She was shouting and singing and drinking wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When stopped by the police, a small amount of cannabis was found on her.”

Hudson pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly in public and possession of class B controlled drug cannabis.

The court heard she has several previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly but had been out of trouble between 2018 and April this year.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Allinson, defending, said Hudson had mental health issues and had suffered a blip with her alcohol intake.

She added: “She is a vulnerable adult. She presents as a danger to herself and to members of the public who see her diving in and out of traffic.

“She had no idea she still had the cannabis. Had she known, it’s right to say that it would have been consumed. She had forgotten it was there.”

Magistrates handed Hudson, who owes the courts almost £6,400 from past offending, a 12-month conditional discharge for cannabis possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no separate penalty of being drunk and disorderly, and she must pay a £26 victim surcharge.