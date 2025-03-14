South Shields women’s charity helps to empower youngsters from Epinay School

Bright Futures has been helping to empower young women from Epinay School.

A group of young women, from Epinay School, have successfully completed a 20-week journey with South Shields-based Bright Futures as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

The programme as an initiative that is focused on identifying and development young people’s skills while encouraging teamwork and leadership.

Nicknamed the ‘Four Fantastic Girls’, the Epinay students were given the challenge of designing and delivering a social action project within a budget of £300.

South Shields-based charity Bright Futures has helped to empower young women at Epinay School. | Other 3rd Party

Drawing from their own experiences of growing up, the young women created a unique and invaluable resource - a Girl Power booklet aimed at supporting their peers through key life transitions.

The guide explores important topics such as puberty, relationships, friendships, and practical advice on moving on from school and building independence.

It has been designed to be a supportive tool, offering reassurance and guidance to young women to help them navigate these significant milestones.

Bright Futures has confirmed that 150 professionally printed guides will be placed in Epinay School’s library to ensure that they are accessible to students for years to come.

When speaking about the project, a Bright Futures spokesperson said: “The girls have worked collaboratively to produce an excellent resource on important issues for young women and girls.

“They have shown real creativity and commitment to the project and in the process they have developed both their individual skills and their ability to work as part of a larger group.

“We are so proud of their efforts and their achievement.”

You can find out more about the work that Bright Futures carries out in South Tyneside by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.