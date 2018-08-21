South Shields youngster dances her way to finals success

A tap dancing youngster has hotfooted her way to the finals of her first championship contest.

Jemma Nelson showed off her talents on stage at the recent TDCI British Championships held in Blackpool.

The seven-year-old was up against 74 other competitors all hoping to life the winners trophy.

It was the first time the youngster, who attends Nu Dance in Ada Street, South Shields, has competed in the tap category.

But despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, she was placed sixth in the contest.

She was also placed sixth overall in the juvenile after also competing in the modern, song and dance and ballet disciplines.

She absolutely deserves all of her achievements and will no doubt have a very bright dance future ahead of her. Rachel Jackson

Dance teacher Rachel Jackson said: “I have taught Jemma at Nu Dance in Westoe since she was two-years old and she took part in her first dance competition aged four. Jemma has gone from strength to strength over the years and has worked so hard. She absolutely deserves all of her achievements and will no doubt have a very bright dance future ahead of her.

“Myself and everyone at Nu Dance are very proud of her recent successes.”

Jemma has previously won sixth place in the Modern and Song categories at regional championships across the country.

Nu Dance, run by Rachel Jackson, is part of the Northern Counties Dance Teachers Association and provides classes in tap, ballet, modern, disco, gymnastics and musical theatre.

