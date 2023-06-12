South Tyneside and Sunderland foundation trust nominated for NHS award

The NHS have announced today (Monday, June 12), their shortlist of nominations for staff, carers and volunteers for the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2023, ahead of celebrating its milestone 75th birthday.

MPs were asked to nominate outstanding individuals or teams, who have made substantial improvements to health services in their constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fifth annual ceremony taking place this year, has had a record number of nominations, with 750 in total being made from over half of all MPs representing English constituencies.

The South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust are among those nominated, for acting as a systematic means of addressing health inequalities.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Judging panel member and NHS England Chief Nursing Office, Ruth May, said: “These awards pay tribute to the enormous talent, hard work and commitment of the incredible people who make up the NHS. I’m very proud to be a part of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we’ve seen an incredible amount of work going into tackling the NHS backlog and recovering from the impact of covid. NHS staff have continued to roll-out of the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history, while virtually eliminating two year waits and diagnosing record amounts of cancer patients.

“As we celebrate 75 years of our NHS, it is a perfect time to recognise our staff.”

The event is being sponsored by LV= General Insurance and their Managing Director, Heather Smith said: “We are extremely pleased to once again be sponsoring this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.

The NHS has always worked incredibly hard to care and protect the millions of us who need their help each and every year.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have been nominated for an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad