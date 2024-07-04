South Tyneside-based sustainable skincare brand picks up two European awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An eco-friendly business based in the borough has scooped two honours at the European Skincare Awards.

The Eco Stall, based in East Boldon, is celebrating winning two awards at the Free From Skincare Awards 2024.

The business, which is run by triplets Gayle, Samantha and Melanie, took home a silver medal for their oat milk-infused ‘Wild Meadow’ soap bar and a bronze medal for their unscented ‘Naked Oats’ oat milk bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco Stall’s ‘Naked Oats’ was the only soap bar to be honoured in the Problem Skin Category, with the ‘Wild Meadow’ soap bar recognised in the Soap Bar category.

The Europe-wide awards aim to recognise manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ artificial ingredients, animal-based ingredients, fragrances or other ingredients associated with allergies, skin sensitivities, ethical, environmental and health concerns.

Triples Gayle, Samantha and Melanie, who run The Eco Stall. The trio are celebrating picking up two European awards. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking after winning the awards, Gayle has given an insight into why the trio of sisters decided to use oat milk in their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “With our second collection of soaps, we decided to keep our signature base recipe and enhance it with the soothing benefits of oat milk, which is made from scratch, delivering maximum skincare results for more luxury, comfort and performance.

“Many of our customers over time had mentioned various skin conditions, so we decided to create a collection for those with more sensitive skin care needs tailored for all the family.”

The Eco Stall’s products received the awards following a long judging process, which included a month-long assessment by four experienced cosmetic testers and a round-table expert judging session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their success, Gayle has given an insight into what she and her sisters have planned for the coming months.

The Eco Stall picked up awards for their 'Wild Meadows' and 'Naked Oats' soap bars. | Other 3rd Party

She added: ‘’We love to chat and listen to our customers and what they would like to see in the future on our shopping platform, online as well as our extensive weekly pop up events.

“We will soon be releasing five new additions to our soap collection as well as looking to formulate and release luxury body butters towards the end of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco Stall can be found weekly at Tynemouth Market, as well as other locations across the North East.