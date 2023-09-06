News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

South Tyneside beauty salons offering ‘back to school’ treatments for parents

Salons across South Tyneside are giving parents the chance to put their feet up after the summer holidays.

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As the children have gone back to school this week, beauty salons across South Tyneside are offering discounts and offers for parents to take advantage of some well-needed pampering.

Here is a list of some of the salons in our local area, and what ‘back to school’ offers they have.

Honour Your Beauty

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Honour Your Beauty, a salon and training academy located on New Green Street in South Shields, are offering a 30 minute facial and 30 minute back massage for £30.

Most Popular

Brush N Lush

Brush N Lush is a mobile hairdresser located in South Shields. They are offering a full hair session, including a wash with conditioning treatment, cut and blow dry for only £20.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Glamour Lash and Beauty Lounge

Glamour Lash and Beauty Lounge is a salon based in South Shields, offering seven beauty packages in total at discounted prices as a ‘back to school’ offer. Offers include brow waxes and tints, lash extensions, LVL, facials, dermaplaning, and much more.

Polished by Claire at Zen Den

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Polished By Claire at Zen Den is a beauty salon located in Hebburn. While the salon specialise in many different services, they are offering a back, neck and shoulder massage for £20.

South Tyneside salons are offering a range of beauty treatments at discounted prices for parents.South Tyneside salons are offering a range of beauty treatments at discounted prices for parents.
South Tyneside salons are offering a range of beauty treatments at discounted prices for parents.

Beauty Junkie

Beauty Junkie, which is based within Flamingo Hair and Beauty in Jarrow, which offers aesthetics, beauty and piercing services from a qualified practitioner. Their ‘back to school’ offers include a deluxe facial for £20, a B12 treatment for £15 and buy one get one half price on piercing.

All offers are subject to availability for a limited time. Please book with the salon directly.

Related topics:South TynesideBeautyParents