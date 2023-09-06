South Tyneside beauty salons offering ‘back to school’ treatments for parents

Watch more videos on Shots!

As the children have gone back to school this week, beauty salons across South Tyneside are offering discounts and offers for parents to take advantage of some well-needed pampering.

Here is a list of some of the salons in our local area, and what ‘back to school’ offers they have.

Honour Your Beauty

Honour Your Beauty , a salon and training academy located on New Green Street in South Shields, are offering a 30 minute facial and 30 minute back massage for £30.

Brush N Lush

Brush N Lush is a mobile hairdresser located in South Shields. They are offering a full hair session, including a wash with conditioning treatment, cut and blow dry for only £20.

Glamour Lash and Beauty Lounge

Glamour Lash and Beauty Lounge is a salon based in South Shields, offering seven beauty packages in total at discounted prices as a ‘back to school’ offer. Offers include brow waxes and tints, lash extensions, LVL, facials, dermaplaning, and much more.

Polished by Claire at Zen Den

Polished By Claire at Zen De n is a beauty salon located in Hebburn. While the salon specialise in many different services, they are offering a back, neck and shoulder massage for £20.

South Tyneside salons are offering a range of beauty treatments at discounted prices for parents.

Beauty Junkie

Beauty Junkie, which is based within Flamingo Hair and Beauty in Jarrow, which offers aesthetics, beauty and piercing services from a qualified practitioner. Their ‘back to school’ offers include a deluxe facial for £20, a B12 treatment for £15 and buy one get one half price on piercing.