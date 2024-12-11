This is when bins will be collected across South Tyneside this Christmas time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Christmas just round the corner and a number of bank holidays coming up, it can be difficult to remember which days you need to put your bin out to be collected in South Tyneside.

So we’ve put together a guide to ensure that you don’t miss out on getting your bin emptied over the Christmas and New Year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is when South Tyneside residents should leave their bins to be collected throughout the final days of the year.

South Tyneside Council

When are bins being collected across South Tyneside this Christmas?

South Tyneside Council has confirmed bin collection dates for the 2024 Christmas and New Year period.

These dates are as follows:

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): There will be no change to your bin collection schedule.

There will be no change to your bin collection schedule. Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Your new collection date will be Friday, December 27.

Your new collection date will be Friday, December 27. Thursday, December 26: (Boxing Day): Your new collection date will be Saturday, December 28.

Your new collection date will be Saturday, December 28. Friday, December 27: Your new collection date will be Monday, December 30.

Your new collection date will be Monday, December 30. Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): There will be no change to your bin collection schedule.

There will be no change to your bin collection schedule. Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day): Your new collection date will be Thursday, January 2.

Your new collection date will be Thursday, January 2. Thursday, January 2: Your new collection date will be Friday, January 3.

Your new collection date will be Friday, January 3. Friday, January 3: Your new collection date will be Saturday, January 4.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that normal collection schedules will resume on Tuesday, January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can check when your bin collection date will be over Christmas and New Year by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/1023/Bin-collection-dates.

The local authority has also confirmed that the borough’s Recycling Village is open every day throughout the festive period, except for Christmas Day.

Residents must book a slot before visiting, at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

There are two official bank holidays in the UK over December, these fall on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) and Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26).

The next Bank Holiday during the festive period is for New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1).