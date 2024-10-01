South Tyneside bin collections to return to normal following strike disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scheduled bin collections are due to restart in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that scheduled bin collections will restart in the borough from today (Tuesday, October 1) as normal service resumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being asked to present either their grey household or blue recycling bin on their usual scheduled bin collection day, with the Council’s online bin collection calendar being reinstated.

The calendar allows residents to check which collection is due, and when, for their postcode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin collections in South Tyneside are set to return to normal from Tuesday, October 1. | South Tyneside Council

It also includes green bins for garden waste subscribers and red lid bins as part of the Whitburn and Marsden trial scheme.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, said: “We have been united in our efforts to improve waste services and get the collections back to normal and we want to thank all our residents for their patience while we have worked through the process.

“Having caught up with collections, many residents will have noticed that their bins are already being emptied on their scheduled collection days, with the rolling programme having provided some leeway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to be returning to set days as before, so residents no longer need to present their bins every day.

“However, it is important to note that waste collection is such a huge operation and matters such as weather or vehicle issues can impact on day-to-day services.

“While there will be moments of disruption, we are as close to ‘normal’ as we have been since before industrial action started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While most people will know their set bin collection days from before strike action, the calendar will be particularly useful for residents who have moved into an area or to know exactly which bin should be presented on their next collection day.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that an action plan, which was agreed by all parties in April, is progressing well as it aims to bring about improvements to service delivery on key areas such as rebalancing the collection rounds, improving PPE, increased engagement and improved communication.

For more information or to check the bin collection calendar, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling.