South Tyneside bins: The dates of collections over Christmas and New Year

We have the all-important information for the coming days, but strike action has changed everything for the coming days.

South Tyneside Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas period

With Christmas falling on a weekend and bank holidays coming up, it can be tough to remember which days bins across the North East will be collected over the Christmas and New Year period.

This is when South Tyneside residents should leave their bins to be collected throughout the final days of the year.

When are bins being collected across South Tyneside this Christmas?

With Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, South Tyneside Council had confirmed there is a small change to services following the big day before strikes were announced from waste collection workers just before Christmas.

No changes were made before Christmas Day, although the following few days were due to see changes.

Collections were expected to take place a day later than normal during the festive period between Boxing Day and Friday, December 29.

Regular Tuesday collections were to be collected on Wednesday, December 27 while Wednesday and Thursday collections will be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday respectively instead.

After regular Thursday bins should have been collected on Friday, December 29, regular Friday service was set to take place on the morning of Saturday, December 30.

However industrial action has resulted in no collections taking place between Christmas Day and Saturday, December 30. Regular collections will resume from Tuesday, January 4 2024.

When are the bank holidays over Christmas and New Year?

There are two official bank holidays in the UK over December, these fall on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 and Boxing Day.