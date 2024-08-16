South Tyneside cancer charity appeals for volunteers to help across the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside-based cancer charity is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Northern Cancer Voices, a charity based in South Tyneside, is seeking new volunteers to help improve cancer services and offer support to anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis in the North East.

The charity works closely with NHS Trusts, GPs and voluntary sectors across the North East and North Cumbria.

Northern Cancer Voices was formed in November 2023 by Tori Bradison following her personal experiences when her mum was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Following her mum’s death, Tori, who is CEO of Northern Cancer Voices, left her job and dedicated her time to improving cancer care.

Northern Cancer Voices CEO Tori Bradison (front middle) with her charity team. | Highlights PR

Tori has given an insight into how the charity helps those in the region who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “We’re all about talking to people hence our name.

“We tend to avoid clinical settings, choosing instead to engage with people in more relaxed environments.

“Our volunteers often attend health events, roadshows, and network gatherings, wearing t-shirts that invite people to ‘put the kettle on and have a chat’.

“This approach encourages open and meaningful conversations about cancer experiences, allowing us to gather valuable insights and feedback.

Northern Cancer Voices, a South Tyneside-based charity, are on the lookout for new volunteers. | Highlights PR

“Our goal is to amplify the voices of those affected by cancer.

“While the medical treatment for cancer is excellent, there can be gaps or areas that need improvement.

“We listen to people's stories, identify what works well, and highlight areas where services can be enhanced. We ensure that the voices of patients and their families are heard and acted upon.”

Northern Cancer Voices has a dedicated team of staff and volunteers working throughout the North East but it currently needs more volunteers to help deliver its services.

The charity is looking for people located from Berwick to Teesside and across to North Cumbria to help play a crucial role in gathering feedback from patients and carers to help identify what works well and where improvements are needed.

Tori added: “If you enjoy talking to people and are comfortable discussing sensitive topics, this could be the perfect voluntary role for you.”

If you are interested in volunteering, contact [email protected] or head to: https://www.facebook.com/northerncancervoices/.

To find out more about the work that Northern Cancer Voices carries out across the region, visit: https://northerncancervoices.co.uk/.