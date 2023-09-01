Committee members from Jarrow Relay for Life Cancer Research UK have been shortlisted in the Fundraiser category of the BBC Making a Difference Award.

The Fundraiser category celebrates an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award celebrates the heart-warming stories of everyday acts of kindness from neighbours, volunteers or carers who make a difference where they live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make a Difference was set up in 2020 at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown and to date 11 million people have interacted with the scheme.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Committee members of Jarrow Relay for Life

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, which takes place at Monkton Stadium, teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Committee members work hard all year round to bring the event together at Monkton Stadium each July. This year saw the event celebrates its 15th year with £90,690 raised and over £900,00 raised since the Relay first began.

The team hope next year's event will see them reach the £1 million mark.

BBC Radio Newcastle will host the awards on Saturday, 9 September at Newcastle Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Walsh (BEM) who has organised the event since 2007 said: "To make it to the final four for this category out of all of the fundraisers out there in the North East really is an achievement and is huge recognition for what we do.