South Tyneside car dealership plans get go ahead

Workshop plans approved to boost facilities at West Boldon car and motorcycle dealership.

Plans to boost facilities at a South Tyneside car and motorcycle dealership have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a new workshop at the Vertu dealership in the West Boldon area.

The long-established business is based off the A184 Newcastle Road, near the Travelling Man pub, and includes a number of buildings on site.

The scheme aimed to allow the relocation of the existing MINI brand within the BMW building on site and to extend the remaining building to welcome “exciting motorcycle brand” Ducati to the dealership.

Those behind the plans said the existing motorbike workshop would be moved to a “prominent central location within the building”, providing an extension to form a new service reception “linked to the new bike workshop”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on November 15, 2023.

Council planners, in a council decision report, said the proposed extensions would “essentially infill existing spaces to the ground floor areas below the existing balcony and linking footbridge”.

It was noted that the final plans would provide 19 motorcycle parking spaces, an increase of 14 spaces, and that the scheme’s design and parking levels were acceptable.

The council decision report adds: “ In this case, given the site is for servicing, repair, and sales of motor vehicles and motorbikes, parking provision in excess of the [council] standard is acceptable in this case.

“Given the location and scale of the works proposed, the development would not result in any detrimental impacts to the occupiers of neighbouring buildings”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials earlier this year said the plans aimed to respond to an “increasing demand for motorbike servicing”.

The design and access statement added: “The site has been long established as a car and motorcycle dealership within the Boldon Business Park.

“The development proposal reflects the thriving nature of the business and responds positively to the growing demands of customers.

“The proposed unimposing extensions that are situated mostly under the existing structure are to seamlessly blend into the existing fabric of the building providing an improved customer experience at the premises.

“The proposed finishes including the new access door and site bollards will all match the existing providing an unchanged overall view of the building”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward on-site within three years.