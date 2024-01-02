South Tyneside carers asked to share their views to help shape future support

Carers in the borough are being asked to share their views with South Tyneside Council to help shape future support.

Adults in South Tyneside who look after a partner, family member or a friend are being urged to share their views with South Tyneside Council.

The local authority is looking for their feedback to help shape support for carers in the future.

The Council has stated that it is keen to better understand the experiences and needs of unpaid carers who look after someone who needs help because of an illness, disability, frailty, mental health problem or an addiction.

Carers are encouraged to make their voices heard through the Adult Carers Survey, which is open now.

South Shields Town Hall.

South Tyneside Council has explained that the survey covers issues such as health and wellbeing, money and work, social life, "me-time" and access to key services.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, has stated that the Council is looking to hear from as many carers as possible.

She said: “The role of carers is invaluable in supporting those they look after. Survey findings provide essential evidence of the pressures and challenges unpaid carers are experiencing and the support they need to deal with these challenges.

“For that reason, I would encourage every adult aged 18 and over with caring responsibilities to please complete the survey.

"We would ideally like to hear from as wide a range of people as possible so that we can identify any barriers to support.”

The Adult Carers Survey is open from now (Tuesday, January 2) and will be accessible until 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 31.

You can access the survey by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/carers and it should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete.

Anyone who completes the survey will have a chance to win one of four £25 shopping vouchers.