A South Tyneside charity is providing free food and activities for children throughout the summer holidays.

Key, a South Tyneside-based charity, is ensuring that children stay fed and entertained throughout the six-week summer holidays (July 22 until August 30).

The charity will be providing free packed lunches and summer activities for children aboard its Key Community Bus, which will be running to its usual timetable - you can view the timetable by clicking here.

Food provision and activities will be available for up to 20 children per day, on selected days and locations, over the course of the six-week holidays.

Key Community

These will be on a first come, first served basis and while stocks last.

Activities such as arts and crafts will be available on the bus’s upper deck engagement space, as well as a pop-up seed starter planting delivered from the bus's awning (weather permitting).

Key have stated that all children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of the session and the activities taking place on the bus’s upper deck are accessible by staircase only.

Families will also be given the chance to take advantage of the bus’s book swap library and access a free pre-loved school uniform exchange, which will cater for both primary and secondary schools across South Tyneside.

No booking is required to access the summer activities, families can simply turn up at any of the scheduled bus stops - more details can be found at: https://keycommunity.org.uk/key-community-bus/.

Pre-loved school uniform can be collected from the charity’s Key to Life Foodbank.

Message the Key of Life Facebook page (@KeytoLifeFoodbank), or call on 07833 613 393 with full details of school and sizes required.

A volunteer at the foodbank will let you know if any uniform is available and when it will be ready to collect.