South Tyneside charity appeals for volunteers to join its foodbank and community bus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Key has launched a New Year appeal for volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside-based charity Key has launched a New Year volunteer appeal as it looks to desperately fill volunteer slots at its Key to Life Foodbank and Key Community Bus.

Key is needing volunteers to help it to continue supporting those in the local community who are facing hardship and hunger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has stated that it has a wide variety of roles available for those who are empathetic, passionate about helping others, and able to spare around three hours per week, though not necessarily the same day or shift to fit around busy lives and offer flexibility.

Marie Burnett, poverty prevention team leader at Key, has stated that the New Year period is the perfect opportunity to join the charity and help those in need.

She said: “Volunteers are an incredible asset to any charity, your skills could be just what we need.

“New Year is an exciting time to volunteer with us and we’d be delighted to discuss how we could match you with the right opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Burnett, the poverty prevention team leader at Key. The South Tyneside-based charity is appealing for volunteers to help staff its Key to Life foodbank. | Key Community

The Key to Life Foodbank provides emergency food and support to people in crisis, as well as championing hard-pressed local families with things like food and activities during school holidays, pre-loved school uniform, and help with food and presents at Christmas.

Volunteers can get involved in roles such as telephone and logistical administration to driving the Key to Life van to collect donated and surplus food or making deliveries to those who are house bound.

Key would also like to hear from people who would be interested in welcoming foodbank clients and giving out food parcels, providing advice and signposting to other services as well as sorting and unpacking donations and making up food parcels.

The Key to Life Foodbank is open from 10am until 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also searching for volunteers to join the Key Community Bus team. | Key Community

The Key Community Bus is a mobile food service and community hub that operates Tuesday to Thursday, to a three-weekly timetable, calling at locations across the borough, with a late morning and early afternoon stop.

Due to all stops becoming increasingly bus, the bus team are looking for volunteers who are interested in providing excellent customer service onboard.

Key could also use a bank of “micro-volunteers” to help with one-off events such as supermarket food drives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Short, foodbank co-ordinator at Key, added: “You can’t beat our friendly team of dedicated people who combine heart and expertise to provide caring and professional support to beneficiaries.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help us continue to be able to make that difference every day.”

Key has confirmed that guidance and training will be given for all aspects of the work and volunteers will be expected to act as ambassadors for Key.

If you would like more information and to arrange an informal chat about volunteering, at the foodbank or aboard the bus, you can send a direct message to Key to Life’s Facebook page (@KeytoLifeFoodbank), give the team a call on 07833 613 393, or email: [email protected] with details of your availability.