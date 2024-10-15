Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside based charity Hospitality and Hope has launched its festive drive to help families over Christmas.

The community wellbeing charity is following on the successful opening of its site in Chichester and is now looking towards the festive season as we approach the colder months.

Once again turning to the people of South Tyneside for support, Hospitality and Hope are looking for people to donate new toys that can be then provided through the charity’s Uniform Charity Shop to those in need.

“We've had a great response to our Uniform Charity Shop at Chichester since its first opened just over a year ago” explained Wayne Madden, Operations Manager at the charity.

He went on to say: “Overall, it's been a wonderful opportunity for both those who volunteer at the shop and the local community to come together in support of individuals and families right across the borough.

“We continue to provide this service in partnership with The Andrew's Group and now, as well as the great products they sell and the free school uniform items they provide, we're also hoping to have our first ever toy drive in the run up to Christmas.

“If you can, we'd love to encourage you purchase a toy for children of any age and donate that directly to the shop. This will help ensure nobody has to go without during the holiday season."

The charity’s Uniform Shop can be found on Hampden St, near Chichester Metro Station in South Shields. In addition to acting as a regular charity shop, the site also distributes free school clothing items and equipment, such as blazers, ties, stationary and shirts.

The site has already donated over 1,000 free school uniform items to those in need.

Peter Maloney, CEO of the charity added: "Our Community Charity Shop provides a vital service to those in the community, particularly families with the offer of free school uniforms for the children.

“As we draw ever closer to Christmas, we want to help those same families with what can prove to be a burden in creating a great Christmas experience for the youngest in their households.

“We can absolutely do this one toy at a time and my heartfelt thanks goes to everyone in advance, who can support in making this Christmas that little bit easier for many in our community."