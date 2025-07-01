South Tyneside charity set to help girls transition from primary to secondary school

Bright Futures has launched its second school Transition Programme for Year 6 girls.

Bright Futures, a South-Shields based women’s charity, has announced that it will once again be offering vital support to young girls who are preparing to take the leap from primary to secondary school.

The charity’s Transition Group is a six-week programme that is designed to help Year 6 girls build confidence, make new friends, and develop the skills they need to embrace the journey into secondary school.

Bright Futures, on John Williamson Street, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The programme will start on Thursday, July 24 - with sessions running every Thursday from 5pm to 6pm at Sutton Hall, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.

Being delivered in a safe and supporting environment, the programme looks to give young women the opportunity to explore the big changes that come with growing up.

Through fun, informal sessions, participants will talk about everything from friendships and feelings to puberty and preparing for secondary school.

They will also meet older students from their future schools, which will give them a chance to ask questions and ease any worries that they may have.

Jessica Lamb, Project Worker at Bright Futures, commented: “This is all about empowering young women to own their journey to secondary school.

“It’s a space where they can be themselves, learn new skills, and feel supported every step of the way.”

Bright Futures has stated that places for the Transition Group are limited, so families are encouraged to get in touch to secure a spot by calling 0191 455 1196.

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.

