South Tyneside charity to relaunch 'Girls Standing Up' event to promote women's safety
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bright Futures, on John Williamson St, in South Shields is inviting young women and their male family members and friends to join in solidarity at their upcoming ‘Together for Her: Girls Standing Up’ relaunch event.
The event will aim to unite the South Tyneside community to promote female safety.
It will be held at The Sutton Hall, on Prince Edward Road, on Tuesday, November 26, from 6pm until 7.30pm.
‘Together for Her: Girls Standing Up’ is also being held in support of White Ribbon Day, an annual campaign to raise awareness, educate, and campaign to end violence against women and girls.
This year’s campaign is titled: ‘It Starts With Men’ as it looks to the male population to address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their day-to-day lives.
Visitors to Bright Futures’ ‘Girls Standing Up’ event will have the chance to watch an inspiring video created by young women, for young women, which explores themes of female safety within the local community.
The video presentation will act as a launching point for meaningful conversations around support, respect, and eqaulity in modern society.
There will also be interactive and informative activities that are designed to empower young women and encourage men to play an active role in creating safer and more inclusive environments.
Bright Futures’ event is free for all members of the public to attend, with the charity confirming that refreshments will also be provided.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.