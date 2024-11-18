Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Tyneside charity is set to unite the community in support of White Ribbon Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Futures, on John Williamson St, in South Shields is inviting young women and their male family members and friends to join in solidarity at their upcoming ‘Together for Her: Girls Standing Up’ relaunch event.

The event will aim to unite the South Tyneside community to promote female safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be held at The Sutton Hall, on Prince Edward Road, on Tuesday, November 26, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

Bright Futures, on John William Street, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

‘Together for Her: Girls Standing Up’ is also being held in support of White Ribbon Day, an annual campaign to raise awareness, educate, and campaign to end violence against women and girls.

This year’s campaign is titled: ‘It Starts With Men’ as it looks to the male population to address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their day-to-day lives.

Visitors to Bright Futures’ ‘Girls Standing Up’ event will have the chance to watch an inspiring video created by young women, for young women, which explores themes of female safety within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video presentation will act as a launching point for meaningful conversations around support, respect, and eqaulity in modern society.

There will also be interactive and informative activities that are designed to empower young women and encourage men to play an active role in creating safer and more inclusive environments.

Bright Futures’ event is free for all members of the public to attend, with the charity confirming that refreshments will also be provided.