The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A drunken South Tyneside woman showed little goodwill towards police when she was abusive to them on Christmas Day, a court heard.

Leanne Perry, 43, proved fuller of booze than glad tidings when she acted up when asked to exit a car in Washington after the driver’s arrest.

Perry, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, refused to cooperate and had to be hauled out in Elliot Terrace, Concord, prosecutor Brian Payne said.

She pleaded guilty to a drunk and disorderly charge and admitted she had been so sozzled during the one day “blow-out”, she could not recall the incident.

Mr Payne told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It was Christmas Day. The police were called to Washington.

“Why it’s taken the police until July to deal with the matter of a postal requisition, is neither here nor there.

“They were dealing with a driving incident. The driver was arrested, and this lady was in the vehicle and clearly intoxicated.

“Police were trying to secure the vehicle, but she wouldn’t get out of it. She became increasingly difficult and was removed. She became abusive to officers.

“She was warned about her behaviour and was arrested. It was over in about five minutes. There is a drunk and disorderly in her past.”

The court heard Perry last offended over 20 years ago and when questioned by District Judge Zoe Passfield about her slip into crime, she admitted: “To be honest, I can’t remember, I was that drunk.”

Soft-spoken Perry, who defended herself, added: “It was Christmas and I had been working non-stop and I had a one-night blow out and that was it.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Perry, who is in employment, to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.